Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 102,085 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

NYSE:CPF opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.03. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $29.00 price objective on Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.