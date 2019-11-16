Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of CVI opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.