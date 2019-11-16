Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after buying an additional 498,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,023,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $603,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,679. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.