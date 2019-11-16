Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Up 3%

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), 43,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 80,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.88. The company has a market cap of $30.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

