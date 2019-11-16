Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 0.4%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €109.40 ($127.21) and last traded at €110.40 ($128.37), 2,329 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.80 ($128.84).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $582.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is €107.35 and its 200-day moving average is €112.90.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

