AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

DIT opened at $70.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $105.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.87% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.