Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 935,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 98,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,673. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,394,061 shares in the company, valued at $49,179,943.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

