American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.87.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,940. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 334,324 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

