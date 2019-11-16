American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,719. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

