American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 642,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOBC opened at $8.50 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

