American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.30 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.02.

ARL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $229.44 million, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.62. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 194.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

