America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of CRMT opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $2,780,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

