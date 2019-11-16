AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

