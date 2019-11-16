Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.47.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $220.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.14. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

