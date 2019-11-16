Amon Reaches Market Cap of $615,083.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Amon has a total market capitalization of $615,083.00 and $4,437.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Amon

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,490,715 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

