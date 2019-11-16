Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report sales of $442.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.40 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

In related news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,989.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 525,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

