Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Interface also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Interface’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,926. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Interface by 87.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Interface by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

