Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 99.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

