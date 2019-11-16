Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.79. 624,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

