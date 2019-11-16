Analysts Expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.03. Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.4% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.