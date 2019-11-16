Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $1.81 EPS

Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.73. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.27. 140,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $165.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at $30,471,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,679 shares of company stock worth $8,066,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

