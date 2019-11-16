Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,415.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $87,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,542 in the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanterix by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 607.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.25. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 7.61.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

