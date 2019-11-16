Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.37. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

SUN stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

