Analysts Set Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Price Target at GBX 272.50

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 272.50 ($3.56).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, insider Hamish Paton acquired 43,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £34,974.40 ($45,700.25). Also, insider Richard Stanley Price purchased 126,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £92,395.37 ($120,730.92). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 170,715 shares of company stock worth $12,766,937.

AMGO traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,090,970 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $282.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. Amigo has a 12 month low of GBX 61.73 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

