Analysts Set Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $7.42

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Endo International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. 6,806,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $972.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

