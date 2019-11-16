Analysts Set Expectations for CENTRIC HEALTH Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CHH)

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH’s FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.80 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut CENTRIC HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE CHH opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. CENTRIC HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

About CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

