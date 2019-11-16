Analysts Set Expectations for Linde PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2020 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Linde from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

