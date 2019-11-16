Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $86.00

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday.

KRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,236. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

