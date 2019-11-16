Analysts Set Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) PT at $42.75

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PNR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.48. 522,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

