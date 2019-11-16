Analysts Set WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Price Target at $312.00

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:WCG traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.16. 386,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.87. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $314.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

