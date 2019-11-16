Analyzing Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baker Hughes and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 8 0 2.80

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $17.65, indicating a potential upside of 58.30%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Baker Hughes.

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Baker Hughes pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 21.12% 22.39% 17.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $22.88 billion 1.02 $195.00 million $0.66 34.38 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $197.20 million 2.69 $42.43 million $1.69 6.60

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Baker Hughes on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. It also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and Railtronix, a real-time inventory management software. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.