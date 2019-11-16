Analyzing C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C&J Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 5 8 0 2.62 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.06%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

C&J Energy Services has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services -15.12% -3.35% -2.68% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&J Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $2.22 billion 0.22 -$130.01 million $0.81 9.09 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.24 $59.33 million $0.92 5.34

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C&J Energy Services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C&J Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats C&J Energy Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management, and other completion and well support services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

