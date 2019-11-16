Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Andersons from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 209,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,738. Andersons has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $745.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Also, insider Joseph E. Mcneely purchased 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,576.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Andersons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

