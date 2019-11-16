ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 654,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

