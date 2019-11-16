Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after acquiring an additional 378,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.42.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

