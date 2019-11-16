Anthony A. Marnell III Acquires 64,095 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.26. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

