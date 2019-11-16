Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives $11.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APHA. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 56.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

APHA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.83.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

