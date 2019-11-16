Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point cut Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,833. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 397,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $4,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

