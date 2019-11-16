AppCoins Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Binance. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $166,491.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00236866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.01448186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00145746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

