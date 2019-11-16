AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to report sales of $66.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $255.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. 106,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.21 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $411,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,543 in the last ninety days. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $94,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $10,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

