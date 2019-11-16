Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

