Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 9% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rose 9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.06, approximately 28,337,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 9,223,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

