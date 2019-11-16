Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.65.

NYSE APTV opened at $92.31 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,976 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,110,000 after acquiring an additional 872,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,438,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

