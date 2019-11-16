ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of ARX traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$6.52. 1,828,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,200. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.58.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

