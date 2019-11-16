ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. Societe Generale lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.42. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

