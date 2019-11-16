Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 7,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,562. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

