Arrow Electronics’ (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.86.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,740,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 104,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

