Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 58,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $36.83.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $91,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $884,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $432,821. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

