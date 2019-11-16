Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 838,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.94. 491,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

