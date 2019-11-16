Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 37000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.